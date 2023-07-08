Jennifer Garner returns as Elektra in Deadpool 3

HQ

Michael Keaton as Batman in The Flash, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Dolph Lundgren as Ivan Drago in Creed II and more. We've seen many famous actors return to roles they seemingly left ages ago lately, and here's another one out of left field.

The Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Deadline can all reveal that Jennifer Garner will returns as Elektra in Deadpool 3. "Return?" some of the younger of you might ask. Garner made her debut as Elektra alongside Ben Affleck in 2003's Daredevil before getting her own spin-off two years later, so it'll have been nineteen years since her last appearance in the role when she reunites with Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds after The Adam Project in Deadpool 3 next year.

This also makes the rumours of Deadpool 3 being a multiverse movie where several Marvel characters from the 20th Century Fox days appear in Disney's MCU even more believable, as we already knew Hugh Jackman will be Wolverine again in it.

Are there any other characters from 20th Century Fox' Marvel movies you would like to see return?