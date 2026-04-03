Jennifer English almost forgot to audition for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

HQ

From Elden Ring to Baldur's Gate III. From Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 to Tides of Annihilation. Gamers can't seem to get enough of Jennifer English these days, but even as the British actress scores multiple wins for her performance as Maelle in Sandfall Interactive's monster debut, she reveals just like the rest of us she can easily forget important jobs.

In fact, in speaking with Radio Times Gaming, English revealed that she almost didn't audition for the role of Maelle in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, simply because she forgot. As the role only required her voice, though, English managed to scrape an audition together at 2AM, in her bed.

"I'll just be recording it on my bed at 2 o'clock in the morning, which is exactly what happened with Expedition 33 because I forgot to do it. Don't be like me. Yeah, usually last minute and late," English said.

For other jobs, the audition process can be completely different. Some companies want the voice and motion capture, and English recalls times where she's had to film herself from her knees to her head in order to get a part. Actors can also be given certain scenes ahead of time or a few lines to perform to show their stuff as a character. It all sounds very complex, really.