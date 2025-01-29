Jennifer Coolidge and Bill Murray headline comedy flick Riff Raff

Jennifer Coolidge became a bit of a fan-favourite over the past few years for appearing in projects like The White Lotus. While that drama series returns in February, Coolidge isn't expected to be back (considering the events at the end of Season 2), but she will instead be appearing on the big screen again.

Starring alongside Bill Murray and Ed Harris, Coolidge will next appear in Riff Raff, a comedy flick that revolves around an ex-criminal, whose life is thrown into disarray and chaos when his old family waltz back into his life for a reunion. The movie, while featuring witty and daft comedy, also features its share of bloodshed and murder as the families leave a trail of bodies in their wake.

Riff Raff will also feature Gabrielle Union and Pete Davidson, while the film is being directed by Dito Montiel and written by John Pollono. With the movie set to arrive in cinemas from February 28, you can see the trailer and the synopsis below.

"Vincent and his family plan to share a quiet New Year's Eve together until his sketchy past catches up with him and the night reveals secrets no one could ever imagine."