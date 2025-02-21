Jenni Hermoso's teammates not happy with Luis Rubiales' verdict of not guilty of coercion: both sides will appeal

HQ

The sentence against former Spanish football president Luis Rubiales, condemned to pay 10,800 euros in 18 months (20 euros per day) to Jenni Hermoso as he was found guilty of sexual assault, didn't sit well with most of her colleagues at the Spanish football team, which, coincidentally, assembled this same week to play the first two games in the Nations League group stage (against Belgium on Friday and England next Wednesday).

"What I can say is that I think the conviction for sexual assault is correct, what I find striking or strange is that there is no conviction for coercion" the player from FC Barcelona said in a press conference on Thursday, before Friday's match. "It is the summary of the feeling of the dressing room" she added, voicing their concern that Rubiales's guilt is only a monetary sanction.

Current coach Montse Tomé, who hasn't called Hermoso (now playing for Tigres in Mexico) to the squad since she became head coach in September 2024, refused to talk on the matter.

Jennifer Hermoso, the player that was kissed without consent on August 20 2023, after Spain won the World Cup, hasn't personally talked, but has taken the decision to appeal, trying to find a guilty verdict on coercion for Rubiales and three other RFEF bosses (including her former coach Jorge Vilda) who tried to convince and manipulate Hermoso, her teammates and even her friends and family to make a statement saying that the kiss was consensual, downplaying the controversy. Meanwhile, Luis Rubiales' lawyer has also confirmed that the former president (barred by FIFA before his resignation) will also appeal.