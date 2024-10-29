Jenni Hermoso wins Socrates Award for her fight for equality in football

HQ

The Rodri vs. Vini and Real Madrid vs. Ballon d'Or discussion overshadowed the rest of the ceremony, that adds more awards each year to celebrate not just individual players, but also teams, coaches, goalkeepers, as well as another side of sports: the humanitarian impact.

The Socrates award was instated in 2022, and set to reward the best humanitarian work by a footballer. It has been won by Sadio Mané in 2022 for his charity work in Senegal and by none other than Vini Jr. in 2023 for the instititon bearing his name that helps children in Brazil.

This year, the winner was Jenni Hermoso, Spanish player, winner of the 2023 Women's World Cup and player in Tigres UANL in Mexico.

Over a year after Rubiales affair, Jenni Hermoso wins a humanitarian award

The reason was her role in the campaign #SeAcabó (It's Over), a MeToo in the world of women's football and sports, that spread after Luis Rubiales, then president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) kissed Jenni without consent in the celebration of the World Cup.

"This award belongs to all my teammates, because eqaulity isn't always granted", said Hermoso. "I ask you to never stop inspiring in and outside the field", she said in her speech.

When Jenni was kissed by Rubiales, a wave of condemnation spread all over Spain and the rest of the world, asking to end sexist behaviours and customs in the world of football. The movement, similar to #MeToo, ended with Rubiales' resignation as well as Spain's Women Coach Jorge Vilda, with pending charges of sexual assault and coercion for Rubiales.

The social movement has been told in a new documentary streaming on Netflix this Friday, November 1, titles '#Se acabó: Diario de las campeonas'.