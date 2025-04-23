Jenna Ortega's Wednesday returns to Netflix this August

HQ

Netflix told us yesterday to expect a first glimpse of the second season of Wednesday today, and that is precisely what we have just got. The streamer has presented a teaser at the next batch of episodes, which will be making its arrival in August and September.

This coming season will once again hone in on Jenna Ortega's titular protagonist but it will also have a grander emphasis on her creepy and kooky family members, as not only has her brother Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) enrolled at Nevermore Academy, but Gomez (Luis Guzman) and Morticia (Catherine Zeta-Jones) are also set to have a bigger presence too. To add to this, we can expect a new family member to make their arrival, with Joanna Lumley debuting as Grandmama Hester Frump.

Otherwise, Steve Buscemi will show up as the new principal Barry Dort, while Hunter Doohan returns as Tyler, Emma Myers as Enid, Joy Sunday as Bianci, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, and Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester.

Speaking about the next batch of episodes, co-creator Alfred Gough mentions in a Netflix Tudum article: "Season 1 really focused on Wednesday, but you met the other characters but didn't get to know them, and now we get to expand their storylines and expand the scope and breadth of the show."

Co-creator Miles Millar then expanded by adding: "Nothing is what it seems in Season 2. Wednesday goes into this season thinking she knows Nevermore. It's the first time she's returned to a school willingly. But as soon as she gets back, nothing happens that she's expecting. She thinks she's going to be in control, that she knows where all the bodies are buried, and she doesn't."

Wednesday will debut in two parts, the first of which will be on August 6 and the second a month later on September 3. Check out the trailer for the coming season below.