Jenna Ortega will not return for Scream 7

Jenna Ortega is one of Hollywood's biggest rising stars right now, and so it came as a bit of a surprise to see her decide she was not returning for the seventh movie in the Scream franchise, after making so much of an impact in Scream VI.

As reported by Variety, Ortega's return wasn't guaranteed due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday Season 2. While it is believed by some that Ortega left the project following her co-star Melissa Barrera's firing due to pro-Palestinian comments on social media, it appears that the exits are largely separate instances.

Already, it seems like there's a lot of scrambling going on to try and put the next Scream film together. The writers are now working on a fresh draft to present to filmmakers, with the movie needing new protagonists.

