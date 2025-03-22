Jenna Ortega wants to star in a Gremlins movie

Wednesday and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Jenna Ortega wants to get involved with another classic franchise, that being Gremlins. Speaking recently at SXSW, Ortega said that she would be willing to work on the franchise, even asking for a call.

Talking to IMDB, Ortega was first asked what mythical creature she'd love to see in the real world. She struggled to come up with anything that piqued her interest, but did admit as a kid she loved Gremlins, which then opened the door for her to mention she'd love to be in a film.

"Gremlins 3? 4? I don't know. Call me!" she said. Ortega's next project to be released is Death of a Unicorn, which sees her star alongside Paul Rudd in a wacky horror comedy from A24. Wednesday Season 2 is also set to release this year, as Ortega continues her run of spooky media.