Jenna Ortega wants to see women lead their own franchises

HQ

Jenna Ortega wants to see more women-led franchises in the movies. Rather than just see an existing franchise have a gender-flipped main character, as we've seen with Doctor Who, and have had heard rumours about James Bond, instead Ortega wants bold new steps forward.

In an interview with MTV discussing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Ortega spoke a little bit about getting to see more women leads in movies nowadays. "I love that there's a lot more female leads nowadays, I think that's so special. But we should have our own. I don't like it when it's like a spinoff — I don't want to see like 'Jamie Bond.' You know? I want to see another badass," she said.

Ortega herself leads the Wednesday TV show for Netflix, and is often seen as one of the rising stars of today. With the success of Barbie as well, it is clear that women-led franchises could make Hollywood a lot of money, so perhaps we'll see more in future.