Jenna Ortega stars opposite The Weeknd in Hurry Up Tomorrow

The Weeknd's first major acting role was surrounded by a lot of criticism, as The Idol ended up being one of the most polarising shows in recent memory when it made its debut. No doubt the musician will be looking for a much better reception of his acting skills this May when the film Hurry Up Tomorrow debuts and features Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye in the lead role.

This movie revolves around a musician that is played by The Weeknd as he loses himself and spirals out of control after meeting a stranger. The musician is also afflicted with insomnia, which when combined with the stranger's twisting ways, means he soon starts to question the very base of his existence.

Hurry Up Tomorrow also stars Jenna Ortega as the stranger and sees Barry Keoghan appearing too. It's directed by Trey Edward Shults and the movie will debut in cinemas from May 16, and you can see its trailer and its official synopsis below.

"A musician plagued by insomnia is pulled into an odyssey with a stranger who begins to unravel the very core of his existence."