Jeffrey Wright will reprise his role as Isaac in HBO's The Last of Us

HBO has affirmed that another The Last of Us veteran will be appearing in HBO's adaptation of Naughty Dog's acclaimed video game series.

Following Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson appearing in minor roles in the live-action show and not as Joel and Ellie respectively, Jeffrey Wright will be getting the honour of continuing to bring to life the character of Isaac from The Last of Us: Part II. This has been affirmed by HBO via Max's social channels.

The Last of Us' second season is currently in production with filming taking place in Vancouver, Canada. We're expecting it to make its arrival within the first half of 2025, although an exact date has yet to be set by the streamer.