Jeffrey Wright hasn't seen a script for The Batman Part II yet

The Jim Gordon actor is being kept in the dark, seemingly.

The Batman Part II is set to come out next year, but it seems that the script might not even be fully finished. The actor who plays Jim Gordon, Jeffrey Wright, says that he hasn't yet seen the script.

"You've seen as much of a script as I have at this point," he told ET. "I don't want to jump ahead. I just want to go forward with it."

"Clearly, I'm Lieutenant Gordon at the end of the film, the first film, so we may be moving up in the ranks, I suppose, but I haven't seen anything yet," he continued. "I'm being patient, letting [director] Matt Reeves do his thing -- which is going to be magical and wonderful -- and looking forward to diving back into it when the time comes."

There's still a lot of time left until we're meant to see The Batman Part II, so we're not really worried on the script not being given out yet. So long as Matt Reeves takes his time, we're sure it'll be another comic book hit.

