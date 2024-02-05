Jeffrey Wright could return as Isaac in The Last of Us Season 2

HQ

Jeffrey Wright gave an excellent performance as the menacing leader of the WLF in The Last of Us: Part II, and while we might not be getting another video game set in that universe from Naughty Dog for some time, we are set to get Season 2 of the hit TV series next year.

While speaking with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Wright was asked about the rumours of him returning as Isaac for the HBO series. "Anything is possible. We shall see," said Wright, which is about as cryptic as we'd expect.

Wright's return would mark one of the only major role reprisals from The Last of Us games to the live-action series. For the most part, HBO has featured actors from the games, but has had them fill smaller roles.

Do you want to see Jeffrey Wright as Isaac again?