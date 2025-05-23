Jeffrey Dean Morgan would have played Flashpoint Batman

Although Zack Snyder's own version of the Justice League was acclaimed by viewers, it was not enough to allow him to once again take the helm and steer the future of DC's heroes on the big screen. As we all know, James Gunn and Peter Safran are currently at the helm, but if Snyder had continued to have a major influence on the now defunct film universe, Jeffrey Dean Morgan would have played a bigger role.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan had a very small role as Thomas Wayne at the start of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice but there were plans to expand that role. In an interview with Den of Geek he said that Snyder wanted him to play Flashpoint Batman eventually. In this alternate version, it is Bruce who is murdered while Thomas and Martha survive, with Bruce's death driving Martha insane and Thomas becoming an even more violent and ruthless Batman, driven by revenge.