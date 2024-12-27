Jeffrey Dean Morgan talks about his role in Bloody Axe Wound and why he didn't want the lead

HQ

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for his roles in The Walking Dead and The Boys, has returned to the big screen in a supporting role in the horror comedy Bloody Axe Wound. In an interview with Screen Rant, Morgan revealed that he chose not to take the lead role as Roger Bladecut, a serial killer father, despite initially being considered for the part. Morgan, who also produced the film alongside his wife Hilarie Burton, felt that taking on both the starring role and the production duties might cause a conflict of interest.

Instead, the role went to Billy Burke, who Morgan and Burton felt was perfect for the character. According to Burton, Burke was immediately enthusiastic after watching the movie and offered to take on the role. His performance as Roger Bladecut is already earning praise, with Morgan admitting that no one could have played it better.

In addition to his work on Bloody Axe Wound, Morgan is set to return as Negan in The Walking Dead: Dead City for its second season, which premieres in 2025. The teaser has fans wondering whether his character will return to his darker roots.

Are you looking forward to seeing Jeffrey Dean Morgan in Bloody Axe Wound?