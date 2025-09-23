Jeff the Land Shark's new companion is about to become your next Marvel obsession

HQ

Before Marvel Rivals debuted at the end of 2024, the majority of Marvel fans, the ones familiar with the films and TV series, were probably unaware of Jeff the Land Shark. Then the multiplayer game launched and introduced a version of the character that was frankly overpowered, and Jeff became a bit of a household name and a definite hit.

To this end, Jeff is appearing in more and more comics, and following the Jeff Week Infinity Comic run in 2024, now Marvel has unveiled a 2025 run too. Known simply as Jeff Week Infinity Comic (2025), this will be another short run of issues that are written by Jeff's creator Kelly Thompson and illustrated by Gurihiru.

As for why you should be excited for this run, it will introduce a companion of Jeff's, a character that is arguably more adorable that Jeff himself, a seven-armed octopus known as Ken the Septapus.

Thompson also explained what we can expect from the two sea creatures in this year's comic run, adding: "Jeff makes a new frenemy in Ken the Septapus, a fellow misfit who disrupts Jeff's relaxing day out. Despite their initial conflict, the two critters soon find themselves facing a common enemy that puts them in "real danger," which sends them on a "dramatic" adventure together—and leads them to make some important discoveries about each another."

Speaking more about Ken, Thompson states: "I confess I was resistant to creating a cute little Jeff friend, but I forgot how delightful it would be to have Gurihiru cut loose on designing a cute friend. Suffice to say, I was not disappointed! Isn't he the cutest thing ever? I'm not sure what else I can say except that I think he finds Jeff in part because he's a bit of misfit, like Jeff. I do love a "misfits finding each other" narrative."

Jeff Week Infinity Comic (2025) is out now, and the good news is that there is more Jeff coming, as Thompson and Gurihiru will be collaborating once more on a Halloween-themed Jeff Month. We're told: "This one—quite appropriate for Jeff, who loves to dress up—is Halloween themed. Expect to see Ken appear again and plenty of hijinks (and a few costumes, too, of course)! I hope we'll also be doing IT'S JEFF Season 5 soon, too."

