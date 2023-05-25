Jeff Ross: "We could of had Days Gone 2 out a month ago if we'd have just stuck to our guns"

HQ

While there were some interesting announcements at last night's PlayStation Showcase, many fans also missed big Sony studios presenting their new projects. No Naughty Dog, Santa Monica or Sucker Punch, to name a few, were present at yesterday's show, nor was Bend Studio.

Jeff Ross, the former director of one of the most memorable PS4 exclusives, Days Gone, still regrets that Sony blocked the development of the sequel to the post-apocalyptic adventure of biker Deacon St. John, and has made it public via Twitter right after the event.

"I get a little bummed out from these #PlayStationShowcase shows because they only remind me we could of had Days Gone 2 out a month ago if we'd have just stuck to our guns."

The studio is currently developing a multiplayer IP that rescues some of the systems used in that game, but that doesn't calm the developer's spirits, nor that of many gamers, as the petition to make Days Gone 2 has more than 200,000 signatures on Change.org calling for a sequel to the game. However, Ross is realistic and also responded to a user that there is a "one in a million chance" that the situation will change as of today.

