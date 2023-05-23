Jeff Grubb: I don't think KOTOR Remake will ever come out

HQ

There was a lot of people that became really happy when Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced back in 2021. Since then, only bad news has come from the development, which eventually led to it being delayed indefinitely while the project was handed to a new developer last year.

Since then, we haven't heard anything about it, and if the journalist and insider Jeff Grubb is to believed - we probably won't either. The latest episode of his podcast Game Mess was dedicated to Sony's plans (Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake was announced as a console exclusive for PlayStation 5), and the game was one of the topics. Grubb was asked if he thinks Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake will be released first, to which Grubb said that the former wasn't even mentioned in Ubisoft's report for this fiscal year (ends March 31, 2024), but he still thinks it will be released before the KOTOR Remake.

He then went on and added that he "don't think [KOTOR Remake] will ever come out", basically claiming that he thinks it has or will be cancelled. As there are few journalists and insiders with the same amount of knowledge and sources as Grubb, we wouldn't write this off.

Developing a remake of an absolutely massive game like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and make it shine in a way that makes the fans happy is an absolutely massive undertaking. While we haven't heard anything about a potential cancellation, we absolutely would not rule it out.