Jeff Goldblum becomes Zeus in Netflix's Kaos

The end of August will see Netflix delivering an all-new dark comedy to its viewers. Known as Kaos, this show is coming from Charlie Covell, the creator of the fantastic The End of the F***ing World, and is dubbed as a modern retelling of Greek mythology.

The show is mostly revolved around Jeff Goldblum's take on Zeus, as he faces the challenge of managing humans and gods and everything that falls in between, and as the synopsis states, we can look forward to:

"As discord reigns on Mount Olympus and almighty Zeus spirals into paranoia, three mortals are destined to reshape the future of humankind."

Kaos will be arriving on Netflix on August 29, and you can see the trailer for the series below.