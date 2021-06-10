Jeff Goldblum announces Jurassic World Evolution 2 at the Summer Game Fest

The Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live! is in full swing, and we've already got some truly fantastic announcements, but to keep up the hype, Geoff Keighley welcomed iconic actor Jeff Goldblum to make an announcement for another world premiere, the sequel to Jurassic World Evolution, Jurassic World Evolution 2.

The game itself will take us back to the world where we can create a haven for dinosaurs, and aside from a reveal trailer that showed off some CG beasts, the only other bit of information we know is that it will be coming in 2021 to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles.