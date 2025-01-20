Jeff Daniels would happily make Dumb & Dumber 3

HQ

Few would argue that 1994's Dumb & Dumber is one of the funniest comedies of all-time, with Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels taking everyone's collective IQ to a new low.

20 years later, the movie was followed by Dumb & Dumber 2, which was also a huge success, although most people seemed to agree that it didn't quite measure up to the original. Since then, we haven't heard anything more about the movie series, but when Jeff Daniels recently visited Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show, he gave a message that at least gives some hope.

When asked if he would consider making a third movie, he said:

"Jim and the Farelly brothers are great people to be with. I'll be there on Monday."

Jim Carrey says he has retired from Hollywood, but is known to be playing Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, a role for which he has been widely praised. He is also rumoured to be in the upcoming fourth film, but whether he would also like to return to the role of Lloyd Christmas remains to be seen.