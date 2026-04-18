Jeff Daniels, Jared Harris, and J.K. Simmons collide in tense drama The Brink of War

It's a concerning period for all people around the world, as political changes and tensions continue to give life an uneasy feel. It's natural to be worried and a little anxious due to this, but we should also not forget that these kinds of situations have been common throughout human history, as the upcoming flick from distributor Angel goes to show.

Known as The Brink of War, this is a tense political thriller that explores the events of the Cold War and how the United States and the Soviet Union found themselves at odds and put the entire world on nuclear war notice. This flick follows Ronald Reagan, Mikhail Gorbachev, and George Shultz, all as the three politicians navigate these turbulent waters and attempt to avert disaster, ideally leading to a complete nuclear disarmament but at risk of heading somewhere much more catastrophic...

Set to premiere in cinemas on August 14, The Brink of War features Jeff Daniels as Reagan, Jared Harris as Gorbachev, and J.K. Simmons as Shultz. You can see the trailer for The Brink of War below as well as its official synopsis.

"President Reagan races against time to salvage a deal with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev that could dismantle nuclear arsenals—or ignite disaster. With pressure mounting on all sides, every word spoken brings the world closer to peace... or destruction."