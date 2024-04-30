Jeff Bridges will return for Tron: Ares

Jeff Bridges is known for many roles throughout his career. To me, he'll always be The Dude first and foremost, but it's hard to deny one of if not his most famous role comes from Tron.

The franchise hasn't always been stellar, but it seems Disney has renewed interest in it. Tron: Ares is scheduled to release next year, and now we know Bridges will be a part of it. Speaking on the Film Comment podcast, he revealed he's heading over to shoot some stuff this week.

"I'm heading off this Saturday to play a part in the third instalment of the 'Tron' story; I'm excited about that," he said. "Jared Leto is the star of this third one, and I'm really anxious to work with him, and I've admired his work."

Bridges is excited about the new technology they'll be using, and as he recalled his time in Tron: Legacy, he didn't sound too impressed. "When I did 'Tron 2,' 'Tron Legacy,' we had to put all these dots on our face and all these kinds of things," he began. "And that's all passé. I had to see myself as a young guy or as another character, but the same guy, but it was gonna be digitally created. I think it was de-aging, but I didn't like the way I looked in it; I felt like I looked more like Bill Maher than myself; it was kind of bizarre."