Jeff Bridges compares Tron: Ares to Heaven's Gate

Tron: Ares is sinking at the global box office, which has barely managed 125 million dollars thus far. A disaster when compared to the production budget which according to sources close to Disney exceeds 220 million dollars. Given this, many analysts now predict that Tron: Ares will end up costing Disney at least 130 million dollars.

But amongst all the negativity, Jeff Bridges tries to shine a different light on the movie which he in an interview compared to the legendary fiasco Heaven's Gate. The movie became one of the biggest flops in film history when it was released back in the early 80's, but has since gained somewhat of a cult following.

Bridges told Entertainment Weekly that:

"It's interesting, though, how movies are received at opening weekend. I remember Heaven's Gate was considered, you know, very disappointing or a flop, but nowadays it's considered kind of a masterpiece"

In other words. Although things may look bleak at the moment, Tron: Ares is not completely doomed and at least Bridges is cautiously optimistic for the future.

What do you think, is Tron: Ares a future classic?