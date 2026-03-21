Jeff Bridges and Jesse Eisenberg join the cast of Minions & Monsters

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2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for Illumination, with the animation production company set to debut The Super Mario Galaxy Movie in April and then follow this with Minions & Monsters in July.

Speaking about that latter project, as we're less than four months from the premiere, now some of the wider cast for the film has been revealed, and there will be some major names appearing in this project that will no doubt draw the attention of many cinemagoing youngsters.

In a new social media post, we're informed that Minions & Monsters will feature the talents of Jeff Bridges, Allison Janney, Jesse Eisenberg, Christoph Waltz, Trey Parker, and also Zoey Deutch. Quite a stacked line-up for a film about supernatural creatures and indestructible yellow companions.

As for the plot premise of Minions & Monsters, the story follows how the Minions rise through Hollywood in the 1920s and explores how they went about making a film, a turn of events that is regarded as "rambunctious, ridiculous and totally true". For a closer look at the film, you can see its trailer below.