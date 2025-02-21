Jeff Bezos wants to know who you think should play James Bond next

HQ

Yesterday we learned that Amazon MGM is completely taking over responsibility for the James Bond brand from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilsons, which will likely mean many changes to come.

There has been some concern that this will lead to more exploitation with the franchise, which could make it feel less exclusive. Be that as it may, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos didn't make things any better when, as soon as the deal was finalized, he asked people on Instagram (via Deadline) to have their say on who should be the next Bond.

We suspect that in the end it's mostly about attention, but it does indicate a clear shift away from the extremely closed approach of Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.