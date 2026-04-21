Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin grounded from space

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Things haven't exactly gone Amazon founder Jeff Bezos's way in space lately, with the launch of the massive New Glenn rocket encountering problems after lift-off. Although the reusable rocket stage returned and landed on a platform in the Atlantic as planned, the intended satellite deployment did not go as well. It ended up too close to Earth and will therefore be unusable and is expected to burn up.

As a result, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has now grounded Bezos' space company Blue Origin, and they must now investigate what went wrong, reports Yahoo. Until this issue is identified and resolved, they cannot maintain and improve their own internet service, Leo, which is dependent on satellites, and they are now expected to approach Elon Musk's rival company, SpaceX, to launch new satellites.