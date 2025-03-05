Jeep will reveal the next-generation of the Compass this spring

HQ

Jeep has announced when we can expect to meet the next-generation of the Compass model. The car will be revealed this spring at an event in Europe, and we're told that when it enters full production, this will begin at the Stellantis plant in Melfi, Italy.

As for what this new Compass model will offer to the public, Jeep notes: "The new Jeep Compass will offer an expanded powertrain lineup to meet the diverse needs and preferences of customers: e-Hybrid, e-Hybrid plug-in, and fully electric options, with all-wheel drive available on select models. Regardless of powertrain choice, the Jeep Compass powers possibility with affordable Jeep capability, best-in-class performance, and state-of-the-art technology."

The exact date of the reveal has yet to be confirmed but we do have a new teaser image of the car, which alludes to how its front bumper and side profile will look. Check those images out below.

Jeep

