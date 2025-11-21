Jeep unveils all-new and fully electric 2026 Recon SUV

HQ

Jeep has unveiled the next iteration of the Recon model, as the 2026 edition of the car has been presented to the world. This will be an all-electric SUV that is designed to tackle a variety of different terrain types, all while having a powerful set of motors that can kick out as much as 650 horsepower.

The announcement press release for the reveal of the car claims that the 2026 Jeep Recon will be able to achieve 0-60 mph in as little as 3.6 seconds, all while delivering a range of 250 miles or 402 km. It will boast five different drive modes to handle unique terrain, has removable doors, a roomy interior with handcrafted materials, and over 170 safety features to protect the driver and passengers too.

As for the launch and production plans, Jeep promises that the car will enter full-scale production in early 2026 before then originally debuting in the US and Canada soon afterwards. A global expansion is planned to happen in the fourth quarter of the year. There is no word yet on the price of the model, but we should probably expect to hear that closer to launch midway through 2026.