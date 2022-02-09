Jeep is working with Razor on an off-road scooter

HQ

It has been revealed that the automobile brand, Jeep has partnered with the scooter manufacturer, Razor to deliver a new off-road scooter. Known as the RX200, this gadget comes with 8-inch, air-filled pneumatic tires and is slated to offer a grippy ride on the trails.

Retailing for $499 and coming soon, the scooter isn't designed for the long haul at all, it should be noted, as its battery is claimed to last for only 40 minutes, and if you think you'll get far with that, the 12 mph top speed would argue differently. Simple maths suggests that means, at full speed, you'd get around eight miles on one battery.

While it's probably not the most efficient tool for off-roading, the signature Jeep green and black colour scheme will at least make you look the part as you tear up the trails.