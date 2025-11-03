Jeep is coming to Sema 2025 with this lovelly retro beast Welcome back to the 80's...

HQ Calling Jeep's model range "exciting" would be an understatement (minus possibly the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, then) but during SEMA 2025 in Las Vegas they intend to "pop" a little and do so by diving deep into the 80s thing that they have teased before. Above all, it is the upcoming Jeep Rewind that seems to be an attempt by Jeep to test and see if there is a demand primarily in the US. If it does, it is of course not impossible that Rewind will reach car showrooms, in the long term.