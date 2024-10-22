Jeep and North Face are teaming up for a new Avenger 4xe Edition

HQ

Jeep has announced that it is teaming up with the outdoor and wilderness experts at North Face for a new Avenger 4xe Edition model. The car itself will be revealed later this week on October 25, and as for what it will look to offer, we're promised:

"Both brands promote exploration—The North Face encourages pushing personal limits, while Jeep embodies freedom, passion, and authenticity. Together, they celebrate the journey of discovery, inspiring individuals to break free from routines and embrace adventures, exploring new landscapes, cultures, and ideas."

It's noted that only 4,806 units will be made and that the car is "inspired by the natural world, particularly the mountains", and that the model has been in development for two years with the two brands collaborating to incorporate "distinctive materials and advanced techniques from their respective realms results in an unprecedented product that celebrates sustainability in every aspect."

We'll get firm details and specification information on the car later this week after its full reveal.

This is an ad: