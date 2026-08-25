Jed York, owner of NFL team San Francisco 49ers as well as Leeds United and Rangers, arrested for soliciting prostitution

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Jed York, 46-year-old American CEO and owner of the NFL team San Francisco 49ers, as well as the British clubs Leeds United in the Premier League and Rangers from the Scottish Premiership, was arrested on Sunday, August 23, in East Palestine, Ohio, and sentenced to two days in jail for disorderly conduct and possessing criminal tools, although he was initially arrested for soliciting prostitution.

York pleaded no contest to both charges, which means he accepted the conviction without formally admitting guilty. The initial charge of soliciting prostitution was amended to disorderly conduct, and the sentence was one day in prison for each of the two charges, as well as a $1,150 fine ($150 for disorderly conduct and $1,000 for possessing criminal tools, which have not been specified) and being ordered to complete an online course, as reported by The Guardian.

Court documents show that York had arranged having sexual activity for $140 on a prostitution website placed by undercover officers from a Human Trafficking Task Force in Ohio.

Jed York is the principal owner of the San Francisco 49ers after acquiring his mother's shares in 2024. 49ers Enterprises bought minority stakes of Leeds United in 2018 and the remaining of the club in 2023; the company also purchased a majority stake on Rangers in 2025.