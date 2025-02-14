Jean Reno is open to reprising his role in a remaster of Onimusha 3: Demon Siege

Given all the recent Onimusha-related news from Capcom, with new titles like Onimusha: Way of the Sword and a remaster of Onimusha 2: Samurai's Destiny, many of us are hoping that the third game in the series will also get some love. Could a remaster of the critically acclaimed Onimusha 3: Demon Siege from 2004 be next? Let's hope so, and French actor Jean Reno, who plays one of the main roles in the title, is ready to return. At least, if we are to believe his agent, who has told VG247 that he would be happy to reprise the role.

This is particularly relevant since Capcom, when remastering Onimusha: Warlords a few years ago, had the original actor Takeshi Kaneshiro re-record his dialogue for the game. And should Onimusha 3 be given the same treatment, it would be logical for Jean Reno to be given the same opportunity. Fingers crossed!

What is your favourite game in the Onimusha series?