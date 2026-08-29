Jean Grey to headline her own limited comic book series from this November

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One of the major new comic series in the works from Marvel is known as DNX, with this being a series that explores how various heroes and teams adapt to a world where a devastating X-Virus has been unleashed in an effort to turn the non-mutant people into mutants with far-reaching effects. DNX is soon set to kick off, but writer Jed MacKay is also already looking to the future.

Marvel Comics has announced a new story known simply as Jean Grey, with this based on the legendary telepathic mutant and exploring how she adapts to a world affected by the X-Virus after returning from an adventure in the cosmos. This isn't just any old regular Jean Grey however, as it's the Phoenix-imbued version of the character, meaning a being of rather considerable power.

To this end, the plot synopsis for Jean Grey (2026) is described as follows: "The Phoenix is headed to Earth. Jean Grey is aflame within. When she touches down, will she consume all she touches...or will she maintain control of the life-giving, life-taking power coursing through her?"

As mentioned, MacKay is the writer of this story and he's being joined by artist Rogê Antônio, while Jöelle Jones has penned the cover art. The first issue of this five-part story will debut from November 25, and you can see the stunning cover below.

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