Jean-Claude Van Damme kicks ass in Kill 'Em All 2

While he was once one of the action world's biggest stars, Jean-Claude Van Damme isn't as popular as he once was. But that doesn't mean that we don't get to see the famed actor appearing in flicks.

The next movie with Van Damme at the helm is called Kill 'Em All 2 and it's an action effort that basically just sees him kicking ass and using his signature martial arts skills to punch his way through hordes and hordes of criminals and baddies.

Kill 'Em All 2 will be debuting on digital platforms as soon as next week on September 24, and you can see the trailer and the very, very brief synopsis for the film below.

Synopsis: "They thought the future was secure, until the past caught up."