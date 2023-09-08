Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Mortal Kombat 1

Jean-Claud Van Damme shown off in Mortal Kombat 1 trailer

See what happens when he fights Johnny Cage.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It's been months since Netherrealm Studios confirmed Jean-Claud Van Damme will appear in Mortal Kombat 1 as a Johnny Cage skin for those buying the Premium Edition, but the studio has barely shown him in action. In fact, our first look at the skin in action came in yesterday's Hot Ones episode, and it was only a couple of seconds. Fortunately, that was just the appetiser

Today's Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is all about Jean-Claud Van Damme's Johnny Cage, and Ed Boon wasn't kidding when he told David the Belgian is far more than a voice in the game. We're even treated to what happens if you make him fight the original Cage...vroom vroom.

HQ
Mortal Kombat 1

Related texts



Loading next content