Jean Alesi slams Lewis Hamilton: "Senna or Schumacher would have never said anything like that"

Lewis Hamilton is going through a very rough patch with Ferrari, ending 12th at the Hungarian Grand Prix, beating himself up saying that he was "absolutely useless", that he drove badly and that Ferrari should look for another driver.

While Hamilton subsequently received a lot of support from other Formula 1 figures, not everyone was so kind, and pointed to Hamilton's negative attitude as a problem. One of them was Jean Alesi, French F1 driver who raced for Ferrari between 1991 and 1995, with one year where he won his only Grand Prix, the 1995 Canadian Grand Prix.

Now working as a pundit, Alesi wrote in his Corriere della Sera column and criticised Hamilton's attitude. ''I think Hamilton's attitude demoralises the people working around him. Senna or Schumacher would have never said anything like that".

This season, Hamilton's only win was a Sprint race in China. In the Sunday races, he hasn't even achieved a podium, only reaching fourth place in three occasions. And some don't think that he will recover, with Bernie Ecclestone also saying to Daily Mail that he should probably retire: "They get tired. Lewis is tired. He's been doing what he is doing forever. He needs a rest from it for good, a total reset to do something completely different", he said (via GPBlog).