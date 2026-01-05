JD Vance's Ohio home targeted in overnight break-in

HQ

An overnight break-in at Vice President JD Vance's home in Cincinnati has triggered a security investigation after windows were smashed at the property, authorities said on Monday. A man has been detained in connection with the incident.

US Secret Service agents raised the alarm shortly after midnight after spotting a person fleeing the residence, according to local reports. Police were called to the scene around 12:15 a.m. and remained at the property for several hours while securing the area and assessing the damage.

Vance was not at the Ohio home at the time. His primary residence is in Washington DC, though he had recently spent several days at the five-bedroom Cincinnati property before leaving Sunday afternoon, according to local media.

Security around the vice president's home had already been heightened in recent days, with city officials closing nearby roads and setting up checkpoints between December 29 and January 4 during his stay.

Authorities have not yet released details about the suspect's motive or whether additional damage was caused. The investigation is ongoing...

JD Vance on X:

I appreciate everyone's well wishes about the attack at our home. As far as I can tell, a crazy person tried to break in by hammering the windows. I'm grateful to the secret service and the Cincinnati police for responding quickly. We weren't even home as we had returned already to DC. One request to the media: we try to protect our kids as much as possible from the realities of this life of public service. In that light, I am skeptical of the news value of plastering images of our home with holes in the windows.