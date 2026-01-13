JD Vance will join US-Denmark-Greenland talks

HQ

US Vice-President JD Vance will take part in talks between Denmark, Greenland and the United States on Greenland's future, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen said on Monday. According to The Guardian, Vance requested to join the meeting and will host it at the White House alongside US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The talks were sought by Denmark and Greenland after a series of increasingly assertive comments from senior US officials, including President Donald Trump, about Washington's ambitions to exert greater control over the Arctic territory. Rasmussen said the meeting was intended to allow all sides to discuss developments face to face and ease growing diplomatic unease.

Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, has long been of strategic interest to the United States due to its location and resources, but renewed US rhetoric has raised concerns in Copenhagen and Nuuk about sovereignty and security.

Separately, Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said he will meet NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Monday to discuss security in and around the Arctic. Greenland's Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt will also attend, highlighting the region's rising importance in transatlantic and alliance planning.