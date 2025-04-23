JD Vance warns of a "very dark time" without strong US-India relations

HQ

The latest news on the United States and India . On Tuesday, JD Vance emphasized the importance of deepening relations between the United States and India, stating that without this bond, the 21st century could turn into a "very dark time" for humanity.

During his visit to Jaipur, Vance expressed strong support for India's growing role on the global stage. The United States seeks to expand trade, particularly in energy and defense, with hopes that India will increase its purchases of American military equipment.

Vance also praised Prime Minister Modi for his leadership, describing him as a tough negotiator and a "special person." As trade talks progress, both nations, United States and India, appear committed to strengthening their ties, yet the road ahead remains uncertain.