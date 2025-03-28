JD Vance takes a hard line in Greenland, criticizes Denmark head-on

HQ

The latest news on Greenland . During his visit to the United States military base in Pituffik, Greenland, on Friday, Vice President JD Vance focused his energy on criticizing Denmark for not adequately protecting the Arctic territory.

Vance's stance centered on arguing that that Greenland faces increasing geopolitical pressure from Russia and China and suggested that a closer partnership with the United States could enhance both security and economic prospects.

"Denmark has not kept pace and devoted the resources necessary to keep this base, to keep our troops, and in my view, to keep the people of Greenland safe from a lot of very aggressive incursions from Russia, from China and other nations," Vance said.

"I think that they (Greenland) ultimately will partner with the United States," Vance added later. "We can make them much more secure. We could do a lot more protection. And I think they'd fare a lot better economically as well."

However, Denmark and Greenland's leadership pushed back, calling the remarks disrespectful and reaffirming Greenland's ties with Denmark. Meanwhile, as Vance returns from his visit, he has already taken to social media to share his latest statement.