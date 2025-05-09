English
JD Vance stresses non-intervention amid India-Pakistan tensions

JD Vance emphasizes US limited role in managing the conflict.

The latest news on India and Pakistan. United States Vice President JD Vance has stated on Thursday that while the United States supports efforts for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, it will not intervene in their ongoing tensions.

Vance emphasized that, despite the gravity of the situation, the US has no control over the nuclear-armed neighbors and will not become involved in a potential war. Washington has, however, engaged in diplomatic talks with both sides, urging restraint and dialogue.

Jaipur, India, April 24, 2025: US Vice President JD Vance waves next to Second Lady Usha Vance as they board Air Force Two before departing Jaipur, India, en route to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland // Shutterstock

