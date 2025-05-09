JD Vance stresses non-intervention amid India-Pakistan tensions

HQ

The latest news on India and Pakistan . United States Vice President JD Vance has stated on Thursday that while the United States supports efforts for de-escalation between India and Pakistan, it will not intervene in their ongoing tensions.

Vance emphasized that, despite the gravity of the situation, the US has no control over the nuclear-armed neighbors and will not become involved in a potential war. Washington has, however, engaged in diplomatic talks with both sides, urging restraint and dialogue.