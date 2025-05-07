English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

JD Vance sparks backlash with World Cup deportation joke

The vice president's remarks raise concerns ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on the United States. On Tuesday, during a World Cup task force announcement, JD Vance stirred backlash by joking that tourists visiting the United States for the 2026 tournament would face deportation if they overstayed.

His comments, made while introducing Andrew Giuliani as task force leader, were widely seen as undermining efforts to promote travel and excitement for the event. It remains to be seen how this will affect preparations. Meanwhile, you can read some reactions below.

JD Vance sparks backlash with World Cup deportation joke
WASHINGTON - January 29 2025: Vice President J.D. Vance enters the hearing room to introduce Howard Lutnick, nominee for Secretary of Commerce // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsUnited States


Loading next content