JD Vance sparks backlash with World Cup deportation joke

HQ

The latest news on the United States . On Tuesday, during a World Cup task force announcement, JD Vance stirred backlash by joking that tourists visiting the United States for the 2026 tournament would face deportation if they overstayed.

His comments, made while introducing Andrew Giuliani as task force leader, were widely seen as undermining efforts to promote travel and excitement for the event. It remains to be seen how this will affect preparations. Meanwhile, you can read some reactions below.