JD Vance: United States strikes target Iran's nuclear ambitions, not its government

The latest news on Israel and Iran. JD Vance has stated that the United States is not engaged in a war with Iran, but rather with its nuclear program, which he claims has been set back significantly by recent strikes ordered by President Donald Trump.
"We're not at war with Iran. We're at war with Iran's nuclear program. I think that we have really pushed their program back by a very long time. I think that it's going to be many, many years before the Iranians are going to be able to develop a nuclear weapon."
"We don't want a regime change. We do not want to protract this... We want to end the nuclear program, and then we want to talk to the Iranians about a long-term settlement here." JD Vance also emphasized the US "had no interest in boots on the ground."