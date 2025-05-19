JD Vance meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

Dansk
The latest news on Vatican City. We now know that United States Vice President JD Vance, one of the last people to meet Pope Francis, just met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican as part of a broader diplomatic mission led by the American delegation.
The meeting drew attention mainly due to Pope Leo's previous criticisms of Trump-era immigration policies, an administration Vance now represents. Although no specific details emerged from the closed-door talks, both sides described the encounter as cordial.