JD Vance arrives in Paris for AI summit

JD Vance made his arrival in France on Monday for his first major diplomatic outing as vice president of the United States, using an artificial intelligence summit in Paris and the Munich Security Conference in Germany to showcase a more assertive approach to global affairs under Donald Trump's administration.

Vance is expected to challenge European Union efforts to regulate AI while advocating for a market-driven approach favouring innovation over heavy oversight. The event, attended by world leaders and top executives, marks a crucial moment for France and the European Union as they push for a leadership role in AI development.

Beyond tech policy, Vance's trip will also focus on pressing security matters, including Ukraine and NATO, with planned meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. His presence signals a shift in the United States' foreign policy priorities, emphasising both economic competitiveness and diplomatic recalibration. For now, it remains to be seen how Vance will navigate his first major test on the world stage.