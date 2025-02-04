JD Vance embarks on first foreign trip to France and Germany

HQ

Vice president JD Vance is set to make his diplomatic debut on the international stage next week, traveling to France and Germany for two major events focused on artificial intelligence and global security.

According to The Washington Post, he will first attend the Artificial Intelligence Action Summit in Paris, where world leaders and tech executives will discuss the rapidly evolving AI landscape amid rising competition between the United States and China. This visit follows president Donald Trump's recent meeting with the CEO of Nvidia and growing speculation about tighter restrictions on chip exports to China.

After Paris, Vance will head to Germany for the Munich Security Conference, a prestigious annual event where global security threats, including democratic stability and climate-related risks, take center stage. The previous vice president, Kamala Harris, addressed the conference last year, engaging with international leaders on pressing geopolitical crises. Meanwhile, Trump has yet to reveal his first overseas trip as president.