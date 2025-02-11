JD Vance champions United States' dominance in artificial intelligence at AI summit in Paris

HQ

In his first foreign address since taking office, vice president JD Vance delivered a strong message to European and Asian leaders at a summit in Paris: the United States is determined to lead the global race in artificial intelligence.

Vance emphasised that the Trump Administration's aggressive stance on AI means Europe must either adopt American-designed technologies or risk falling behind, particularly as nations like China are poised to challenge the U.S. in this space.

While urging Europe to loosen its digital regulations, he made clear that the future of AI would not be shaped by concerns about safety. Instead, he framed the competition as a matter of technological opportunity, warning that those who hesitate risk falling under authoritarian influence.

The speech marked a sharp departure from the more cautious rhetoric seen at prior summits, including the AI Safety Summit. Vance's comments were underscored by the broader context of U.S. trade policy, including recent tariffs on foreign steel and a more confrontational approach to European regulations. For now, it remains to be seen whether Europe will adjust its regulatory framework to align more closely with the United States' vision.