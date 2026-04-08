JD Vance accuses EU of election interference during Hungary visit

HQ

JD Vance has accused the European Union of interfering in Hungary's upcoming election during a visit to Budapest, where he also made clear his intention to support Viktor Orbán.

Speaking after arriving in the Hungarian capital, Vance claimed Brussels had attempted to damage Hungary's economy and undermine its energy independence, framing these actions as politically motivated efforts against Orbán.

The US vice-president did not hide his objective, stating he wanted to help Orbán as much as possible ahead of Sunday's vote, which could see the long-time leader lose power after 16 years. At a rally, Vance also connected Orbán directly with Donald Trump, who praised the Hungarian prime minister in a live phone call.

The election is shaping up as a major political test, with Orbán facing a strong challenge from Péter Magyar. While Orbán has focused on security concerns linked to the war in Ukraine, Magyar has campaigned on domestic issues such as economic stagnation and corruption.

Vance and Orbán // Shutterstock

Vance also echoed claims about foreign interference from Ukraine and criticised European leaders for reducing reliance on Russian energy, praising Hungary's approach despite its continued dependence on imports from Russia.

His remarks come amid growing scrutiny over Budapest's ties to Vladimir Putin and reports of close coordination between Hungarian and Russian officials. EU representatives rejected Vance's accusations, warning that renewed reliance on Russian energy would be a strategic mistake.

The visit has also added an international dimension to the election, drawing criticism from Magyar, who argued that Hungary's political future should be decided domestically without outside influence.